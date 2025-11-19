Overly Poppin - Song by Doe Boy

Just over a month since the release of "Last Hope," Doe Boy has returned with his new track "Overly Poppin."

Cleveland's Doe Boy has been at it for a minute and he has always provided his fans with quality music. In fact, just last month at the beginning of October, the artist dropped off a new album simply called Last Hope . Just over a month later, the artist is back for more with his new track "Overly Poppin." Overall, this track is a solid banger that will tide fans over until he gives them yet another big release. It's a track with some menacing production, and some fun flows. Fans of the artist are going to like this, and we're sure there will be some new fans coming in as well.

