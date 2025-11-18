Further details regarding the recent arrest of former NBA star Patrick Beverley have emerged. As revealed by a probable cause affidavit obtained by Chron, Beverly has been accused of allegedly choking and punching his sister after she left home without permission to see her boyfriend.

The affidavit reads: "[Beverley's sister] stated Beverley grabbed her by her neck with both hands, and picked her up off the ground, by having her feet come up from the floor. [Beverley's Sister] stated that Patrick Beverley squeezed her neck, causing her to feel pain. [She] felt as she was losing oxygen and not able to breathe."

From there, Beverley allegedly carried her by the neck and "began to slam her body against the walls of the residence," before punching her once in the left eye. The sister further stated that he "made a statement to her during the assault, to the extent that he will be the family relative to kill her."

Read More: Patrick Beverley Defends Himself After Throwing Ball At Fan

Patrick Beverley's Arrest

Apr 2, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick. Beverley (21) brings the ball up court against the Washington. Wizards during the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Police originally arrested Patrick Beverley on Friday for felony family assault charges. They booked him into Fort Bend County jail in Texas. Bail was set at $40,000.

Beverley's attorney, Letitia Quinones-Hollins, addressed the arrest in a statement on social media. "Patrick Beverley has no criminal record. He cares deeply about his little sister – a young lady, a minor," Quinones-Hollins wrote. "Given that, when he unexpectedly found her alone in the home with an 18-year-old man in the middle of the night, he was understandably concerned, as any brother would be about his sister. However, we don't believe what followed happened the way it's been described and we look forward to the opportunity to address that in court."