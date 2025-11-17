Let You Go - Song by Jacquees featuring K Camp

Jacquees and K Camp have teamed up for a brand new single called "Let You Go" that is perfect for those winter vibes.

Jacquees' longevity in the r&b world has been special to watch over the last decade and some change. Meanwhile, K Camp is another artist who has been around for a while, and has been able to cultivate a large, dedicated fanbase. These two have collaborated before, but on Friday, they dropped another new song together. This time, the track is simply called "Let You Go," and it is a smooth, sweet r&b cut that will bring forth the perfect vibe for those winter months. Snow is on the ground, it is getting colder, and everyone just wants to stay home. Thankfully, this is a song that is comforting, and will keep you warm for the time being.

