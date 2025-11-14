Scary Merri - Song by IDK

Christmas is in just over a month, and artists like IDK are taking full advantage by dropping some music that is on theme. However, IDK's new track "Scary Merri" is not your typical Holiday track. Instead, we get some dark and disturbing instrumentation from Conductor Williams. There is a beat switch in the middle, but it's all the more nasty. This is one of those songs that will keep you up at night, especially when you consider the cover art. IDK's rapping on the track is certainly a highlight as well, and it brings the concept together. If you want to get in the Christmas spirit but with a twist, give this a spin.
Release Date: November 13, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A