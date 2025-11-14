Scary Merri - Song by IDK

IDK has switched up his sound on numerous occasions, but his latest song is downright disturbing in terms of sound.

Christmas is in just over a month, and artists like IDK are taking full advantage by dropping some music that is on theme. However, IDK's new track "Scary Merri" is not your typical Holiday track. Instead, we get some dark and disturbing instrumentation from Conductor Williams. There is a beat switch in the middle, but it's all the more nasty. This is one of those songs that will keep you up at night, especially when you consider the cover art. IDK's rapping on the track is certainly a highlight as well, and it brings the concept together. If you want to get in the Christmas spirit but with a twist, give this a spin.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!