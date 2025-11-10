For No Reason - Song by Sexyy Red

Sexyy Red is one of the best artists when it comes to dropping club bangers. Her lyrics are raunchy, her songs are catchy, and the beat selection is always on point. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that her fans are always looking forward to whatever she has in the tuck. Over the weekend, Sexyy Red dropped off a new song called "For No Reason," and as expected, it's a banger. The beat is heavy, Sexyy Red's flow is what we've come to expect from her, and the lyrics are just a good time. It's your prototypical Sexxy Red song. If you're a fan of hers, you should definitely check this out.
Release Date: November 7, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from For No Reason
Bitches shaking ass, popping coochie to the beat (Bow)
Bend that thing over, arch your back, grab your knees (Wow)
Lemme see that coochie, I don't care if it's bleeding (No)
I like ratchet bitches, shake that ass for no reason (Ho)