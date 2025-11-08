DRIVER A - Song by $NOT

$NOT is up to no good on "DRIVER A," a single all about ducking any legal trouble and the violent street life. It's single number seven for the New York native, who initially launched his career in the heat of the Soundcloud era. It sports some effortless charisma from the veteran MC as he coasts over an eerie trap instrumental. "Ay, Driver A, can you drive the speed limit? (Yeah) / And put the windows up, I'm rollin' weed with some keef in it (Some keef) / Off a drink, you know I'm deep in it, I'm cheifin' it," he spits on the chorus. Check out the smooth slapper below.
Release Date: October 31, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from "DRIVER A"
I'm with my n****s, we ridin' down, boy, we built different
These b*tches bummy, they hungry, they want a mil' ticket
I got me ten-milli', boy, I need some more digits
I'm swimmin' down in the ocean, I like to burn bridges
I like to burn n****s when I'm cookin' on a skillet