Hungry For It - Song by Fivio Foreign

Fivio Foreign has been gearing up to drop new music as of late, and with numerous controversies behind him, we now have a new single.

Fivio Foreign has been through a lot over the past few years. From cases to public feuds, there have been plenty of reasons for Fivio to be down and out. However, he never seems to let these things get to him. Instead, he just keeps moving forward and releasing music. On Friday, Fivio continued his streak with the new track "Hungry For It." Throughout this song, the artist even references some of the controversies he has been through as of late. One of which being his feud with PlaqueBoyMax. The artist sounds hungry over the production, and if you're a fan of this style of rap, you'll probably mess with the track.

