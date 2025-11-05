P.O.L.O. - Song by FERG

FERG just dropped off a new single called "P.O.L.O." and if one thing is for certain, it is the fact that he is as hungry as ever.

FERG has been having a nice run over the past couple of years ever since dropping the A$AP from his name. He has been delivering a plethora of different sounds, and the fans have been resonating with the music. On Wednesday, FERG came through and dropped "P.O.L.O.," a new energetic banger that is going to help you get through the week. From the production to the flows, there is no denying that this song is meant to get you hyped. The lyrics are about fashion and getting fly, things that FERG is certainly comfortable rapping about. It's a dope track, and one that you should give a listen to.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!