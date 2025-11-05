P.O.L.O. - Song by FERG

FERG has been having a nice run over the past couple of years ever since dropping the A$AP from his name. He has been delivering a plethora of different sounds, and the fans have been resonating with the music. On Wednesday, FERG came through and dropped "P.O.L.O.," a new energetic banger that is going to help you get through the week. From the production to the flows, there is no denying that this song is meant to get you hyped. The lyrics are about fashion and getting fly, things that FERG is certainly comfortable rapping about. It's a dope track, and one that you should give a listen to.
Release Date: November 5, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A