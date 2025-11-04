Beep - Song by Plies

Plies is someone who the fans love. From his video messages on his social media to the music itself, Plies has always been a staple of the South. He still puts out dope music, and this past weekend, he returned with his new single "Beep." This is a fun song, as we get some menacing yet bouncy production. Meanwhile, Plies' lyrics are oftentimes tongue in cheek, and will frequently put a smile on your face. The song is also on theme, as Plies raps about loving the sound of a money printer. If you want to have a good time today, definitely give this a spin.
Release Date: October 31, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A