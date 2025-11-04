Beep - Song by Plies

Plies has come through with a new single called "Beep" which is filled with personality and some menacing production to match.

Plies is someone who the fans love. From his video messages on his social media to the music itself, Plies has always been a staple of the South. He still puts out dope music, and this past weekend, he returned with his new single "Beep." This is a fun song, as we get some menacing yet bouncy production. Meanwhile, Plies' lyrics are oftentimes tongue in cheek, and will frequently put a smile on your face. The song is also on theme, as Plies raps about loving the sound of a money printer. If you want to have a good time today, definitely give this a spin.

