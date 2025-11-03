Sacrifices - Song by Edward Skeletrix

Edward Skeletrix has become one of the more peculiar characters in the underground. He is an artist who wears many hats, and recently, he has been going all in with his releases. Overall, the artist started the year with his Museum Music double album, released under two different artist names. Since then, he has dropped a plethora of singles, including "Sacrifices." This song has some off-kilter production with lines that are repeated over and over again. The song is also incredibly quiet, which adds a very menacing quality to the track. If you like bizarre underground rap, then this might just be for you.
Release Date: October 30, 2025
Genre: Underground hip-hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Sacrifices
Gotta cut off my old friends, woah, yah
'Bout to cut off my old friends
I got you to the end
In the end it's dividends