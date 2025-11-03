Sacrifices - Song by Edward Skeletrix

Edward Skeletrix is one of the most enigmatic artists in the underground right now, and his new song "Sacrifices" continues that trend.

Edward Skeletrix has become one of the more peculiar characters in the underground. He is an artist who wears many hats, and recently, he has been going all in with his releases. Overall, the artist started the year with his Museum Music double album , released under two different artist names. Since then, he has dropped a plethora of singles, including "Sacrifices." This song has some off-kilter production with lines that are repeated over and over again. The song is also incredibly quiet, which adds a very menacing quality to the track. If you like bizarre underground rap, then this might just be for you.

