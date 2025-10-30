C0FFEE! - Album by Saba

Saba teased a new album called C0FFEE! earlier this week when he dropped off a new song called "Today Years Old." It was a beautifully poetic track with a jazzy instrumental. Overall, there was lots of of fanfare around the album, and on Thursday, he came through for the fans. Below, you will find a nine-track album, filled with dope songs and personal lyrics. There are a few features here, including Ogi, Senite, Maxx Moor, and FELIX! Fans of Saba are going to be very excited about this new album. In fact, this could very well creep up into best of the year conversations. Friday is a jam-packed day for releases, and Saba is getting ahead of the competition.
Release Date: October 30, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for C0FFEE!
- How Many X? (ft. Ogi)
- "don't be long"
- LOOKING FOR PARKING
- my bro (ft. Senite)
- Today Years Old
- high tides (ft. Maxx Moor)
- supplier interlude
- Itachi
- TICTACTOE (ft. FELIX!)