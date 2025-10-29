Today Years Old - Song by Saba

Saba is an artist who always delivers quality, and with a new album on the way, the artist has given us a phenomenal single.

Thought I peakеd early, y'all was just peeking through Curtains you can't hide behind, even when you trying to Baby, who really the one free if they buying you? Tryna give insight to you, even though I'm blind too I'm the one, made a bucket list, hop out hot balloon From the drawing board, made it move, that was a cartoon

Saba has come through with a new song called "Today Years Old," which is going to be on his forthcoming album, C0FFEE! If you are a Saba fan, then you know that he has an incredible pen. His poetic bars enhance every song, and the jazzy production always brings layers to the music. These combinations are found all throughout this new single. It's impossible not to be moved by what the artist has to say and how he presents it. If you love hip-hop, high-level production, and elite rapping, then this song is absolutely going to be for you. It's clear that everyone should be excited about the new album.

