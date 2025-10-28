Mother - Song by Tyler the Creator

Tyler the Creator fans are rejoicing this morning as the artist dropped Chromakopia+ on streaming services. This was done to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Tyler's album. The deluxe version only contains one new song. Interestingly, this song doesn't appear at the end or the start of the tracklist. Instead, it finds itself 12th in the order. Of course, we are talking about the song "Mother." Given the themes and sound of the song, it's honestly surprising that this was not included on the original album. Although, we're happy that the song is out. If you loved the original Chromakopia, then you should absolutely give this brand-new track a listen.
Release Date: October 29, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Chromakopia+
Quotable Lyrics from Mother
Homie made sure nobody came to press lines, fine
Momma told me not to come over there
But y'all treat me right, y'all handle my fights
And told me not to ever, ever, ever, ever pick up this life
I hope I did right