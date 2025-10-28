Mother - Song by Tyler the Creator

Tyler the Creator has finally dropped "Chromakopia+" on streaming services, which means the masses get to listed to "Mother."

Homie made sure nobody came to press lines, fine Momma told me not to come over there But y'all treat me right, y'all handle my fights And told me not to ever, ever, ever, ever pick up this life I hope I did right

Tyler the Creator fans are rejoicing this morning as the artist dropped Chromakopia+ on streaming services. This was done to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Tyler's album. The deluxe version only contains one new song. Interestingly, this song doesn't appear at the end or the start of the tracklist. Instead, it finds itself 12th in the order. Of course, we are talking about the song "Mother." Given the themes and sound of the song, it's honestly surprising that this was not included on the original album. Although, we're happy that the song is out. If you loved the original Chromakopia, then you should absolutely give this brand-new track a listen.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!