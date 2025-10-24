2005 - Mixtape by ian

ian is someone who is always going to be a hot topic of debate in the hip-hop world. Overall, he has some big songs, but in the eyes of some, he bites too much from his predecessors. That sentiment won't change with his new mixtape 2005, which purposely takes from the music released during the year he was born. The mid 2000s influence is all throughout the album. Whether it be the rap-heavy tracks or the melodic songs, ian is trying to tap into an era that brings back a ton of nostalgia. This nine-track project has no features, and with each song lasting just over two minutes, this is a relatively quick listen.
Release Date: October 24, 2025
Album: Hip-Hop
Tracklist from 2005
- Go Ian
- Aw Shit
- You Told Me
- I Ain't Coming Back
- Talk About It
- Remember Me
- Have My Back
- Soul Provider
- Friends From Everywhere