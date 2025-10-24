The Boy Who Played The Harp - Album By Dave

U.K. rapper Dave returns with his highly anticipated third album, The Boy Who Played The Harp. The project feels like one of Dave’s most personal and well-put-together releases yet. Every track has a purpose, flowing into the next with a mix of storytelling, emotion, and sharp lyricism that keeps you locked in from start to finish. Even the cover art ties into the album’s deeper meaning, carrying a subtle spiritual undertone throughout. The title itself appears to be a reference the biblical King David — known for playing the harp — which is a clever nod to the rapper’s real name and the reflective tone of the project. Dave opens up in a way that balances reflection with clever wordplay and reminds you why he’s one of the best at what he does.
The features only add to the magic. James Blake, Tems, Kano, Nicole Blakk, and Jim Legxacy each bring their own vibe to the mix. The production is top-tier too. It's clean, layered, and full of little details that make you want to run it back. Overall, it’s an immersive listen that blends honesty, depth, and high-level artistry. It's the kind of project that sticks with you long after it ends.
Release Date: October 23, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: The Boy Who Played The Harp
Tracklist for The Boy Who Played The Harp
- History (feat. James Blake)
- 175 Months
- No Weapons (feat. Jim Legxacy)
- Chapter 16 (feat. Kano)
- Raindance (feat. Tems)
- Selfish (feat. James Blake)
- My 27th Birthday
- Marvellous
- Fairchild (feat. Nicole Blakk)
- The Boy Who Played the Harp