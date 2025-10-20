Endless - Song by Lil Yachty

Lil Yachty has teamed up with Lyrical Lemonade for plenty of loosies and "Endless" is the latest offering in this regard.

Lil Yachty 's career resurgence has been enjoyable to watch unfold over the last couple of years. Even though he always had a standout voice and delivery, it felt like his true potential was never seen until Let's Start Here. Since then, he's experimented with his warbly vocals on more lyrically dense tracks and over more alternative-esque production, à la Bad Cameo. Speaking of that release his new single, "Endless" feels like it might have been created in those studio sessions but never applied to the LP as a whole. A collaboration with Lyrical Lemonade, the Georgia product raps over an enveloping beat as he boasts about his "Endless" skill set and wealth.

