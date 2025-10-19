Passaway - Song by Shordie Shordie

Shordie Shordie is dropping his new album Love Lost very soon, and as one can imagine, this is a project that a lot of his fans are looking forward to. On Friday, the artist dropped off a new single for the album, simply titled "Passaway." This songs certainly brings the vibes, as we get a nice and calm track with some nice singing and atmospheric production. It's a great song to get this rollout started. Only time will tell whether or not we get more singles prior to the album's release. We are also curious to see what direction the album goes in.
Release Date: October 17, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Love Lost