Passaway - Song by Shordie Shordie

Shordie Shordie is readying a new album called "Love Lost," but first, we have a new single that brings forth some immaculate vibes.

Shordie Shordie is dropping his new album Love Lost very soon, and as one can imagine, this is a project that a lot of his fans are looking forward to. On Friday, the artist dropped off a new single for the album, simply titled "Passaway." This songs certainly brings the vibes, as we get a nice and calm track with some nice singing and atmospheric production. It's a great song to get this rollout started. Only time will tell whether or not we get more singles prior to the album's release. We are also curious to see what direction the album goes in.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!