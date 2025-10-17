Coke Nails - Song by Lil Peep featuring Bexey

Lil Peep is an artist who was gone too soon. He was beloved by the underground, and by 2017, he had already left his mark on the industry. To this day, posthumous records continue to be released. Today, we got another, with "Coke Nails." This song comes with a Bexey feature, and contains that iconic Lil Peep sound that fans know and love. The artist had a huge vault of songs before he passed away, and it's impressive to see that these release still contain a modicum of quality. This isn't always the case when estate's take over for deceased artists. Having said that, we're sure the many Peep fans out there will appreciate this new single.
Release Date: October 17, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Coke Nails
Come on, ride with me, baby
Side by side, cruisin' up in the night with me, baby
It's mine, the mind, you've been up inside of it lately (Okay)
Slide in Mercedes (Okay)