Coke Nails - Song by Lil Peep featuring Bexey

A string of posthumous Lil Peep songs are being released, and the latest is "Coke Nails" which comes with a Bexey feature.

Lil Peep is an artist who was gone too soon. He was beloved by the underground, and by 2017, he had already left his mark on the industry. To this day, posthumous records continue to be released. Today, we got another, with "Coke Nails." This song comes with a Bexey feature, and contains that iconic Lil Peep sound that fans know and love. The artist had a huge vault of songs before he passed away, and it's impressive to see that these release still contain a modicum of quality. This isn't always the case when estate's take over for deceased artists. Having said that, we're sure the many Peep fans out there will appreciate this new single.

