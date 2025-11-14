Romeo's Regrets - EP by Lil Peep

The Lil Peep posthumous releases continue as on Friday, fans were treated to a four track EP full of Peep and BEXEY collabs.

Lil Peep is an artist who was gone too soon. He passed away back in 2017 at the height of his popularity. Despite his untimely passing, fans have still gotten new music. His estate has made sure that his fans continue to listen to all the great music he had in the vault. On Friday, we got a new four-track EP called Romeo 's Regrets. All of these songs are collaborations with BEXEY. This is one of those EPs that is truly for the fans, so if you are big into the world of Lil Peep, you should absolute give this a listen and honor the late artist.

