Manic! - Song by JPEGMAFIA

JPEGMAFIA is one of the most unique artists out there. From his cadence to his flows to his chaotic production, the artist has never been afraid to take major risks with his art. This has helped him grow a massive fanbase who rides for him no matter what. With I Have Fulfilled My Contract on the horizon, Peggy has just dropped off "Manic!" The song sounds like its title, as we get some anxiety-inducing production in the background. Meanwhile, JPEGMAFIA sounds as confident as ever, delivering braggadocios lyrics along the way. There is no denying that the artist could very well give us one of the best albums of the year.
Release Date: October 17, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: I Have Fulfilled My Contract
Quotable Lyrics from Manic!
I take them light, I take them dark but I prefer 'em bald (Facts!)
And you get extra points on me if you mentally off
Your bitch be taking all these hits tell her to work on a guard (Tell her!)
Just blame my occupation bitch I keep the Kimber warm
The senior citizen shooting fake rappers off my lawn (Toxic!)