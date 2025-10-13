Beat A B!tch Up – Song by Alemeda & Doechii

Two of TDE's brightest current stars just teamed up for a raucous new single "Beat A B!tch Up," on which both Alemeda and Doechii deliver passionate performances. It's a bit pop-punk-adjacent, but the general alt-rock vibes rock as speedily as they do slowly. A cathartic swell towards the end of the cut creates a nice balance between their narratives about going very far for the sake of a relationship. With Alemeda's upcoming EP But What The Hell Do I Know rapidly approaching, this might end up being one of the more fiery cuts on the project. In any case, it previews what will hopefully be a very creative and versatile effort, as the previous singles for it have also been great.
Release Date: October 10, 2025
Genre: Rock
Album: But What The Hell Do I Know
Quotable Lyrics from Beat A B!tch Up
Tow tank in that trunk for you,
I be way too drunk with you,
But it's fine with me, long as you spending your time on me,
Don't put my hand on that Bible, please