Beat A B!tch Up – Song by Alemeda & Doechii

Alemeda is dropping her new EP soon, and she enlisted Doechii for this alt-rock-adjacent cut with a lot of fiery emotion.

Tow tank in that trunk for you, I be way too drunk with you, But it's fine with me, long as you spending your time on me, Don't put my hand on that Bible, please

Two of TDE 's brightest current stars just teamed up for a raucous new single "Beat A B!tch Up," on which both Alemeda and Doechii deliver passionate performances. It's a bit pop-punk-adjacent, but the general alt-rock vibes rock as speedily as they do slowly. A cathartic swell towards the end of the cut creates a nice balance between their narratives about going very far for the sake of a relationship. With Alemeda's upcoming EP But What The Hell Do I Know rapidly approaching, this might end up being one of the more fiery cuts on the project. In any case, it previews what will hopefully be a very creative and versatile effort, as the previous singles for it have also been great.

