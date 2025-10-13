News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
but what the hell do i know
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Songs
Beat A B!tch Up – Song by Alemeda & Doechii
Alemeda is dropping her new EP soon, and she enlisted Doechii for this alt-rock-adjacent cut with a lot of fiery emotion.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
October 13, 2025
28 Views