Evil World - EP by Bladee And Yung Lean

Two of Sweden's most experimental superstars, Bladee and Yung Lean, are back like they never left. The multi-hyphenates have an EP out this weekend in Evil World, a three-track collection of head-banging bangers. Get ready for your speakers to be blown out too as the beats here are ground-shaking. There's also elements of electronic hip-hop going on here too, courtesy of frequent Bladee and Yung Lean beat smith, Whitearmor. We will have to wait and see if this set leads to an album or mixtape. But it sounds like they are building an expansive world with the boisterous, lo-fi productions.
Release Date: October 10, 2025
Genre: Rap
Tracklist of Evil World
- Inferno
- Evil World
- Advent
Bladee and Yung Lean shared two singles before releasing the Evil World EP. They included on "Inferno" on September 19 and "Evil World" on September 26.