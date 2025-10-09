FMB - Song by wolfacejoeyy

If you are a found of New York rap, and specifically, the Sexy Drill sound, then you will certainly enjoy wolfacejoeyy. The subgenre has exploded in recent years thanks to artists like Cash Cobain, Chow Lee, and, of course, wolfacejoeyy. Whenever they drop, their fans are going to pay attention, and that is certainly the case with "FMB." The song has chilled, laid back production while wolfacejoeyy takes a similar approach with his flows. It's a song that makes for easy listening, and at just over two minutes in length, you get in and out fairly quickly. For fans of the artist, this is definitely a fun single to check out.
Release Date: October 8, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics From FMB
Huh, 'fore I do that shit, gotta watch out, huh, gotta wear that rubber
Uh, I told you all my confessions and you playеd me out like USHER
Bitch, I ain't trippin' on shit, not a goddamn, I'ma find me anothеr, huh
I think the ho almost forgot I'm way too trim every day like summer, huh