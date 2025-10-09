FMB - Song by wolfacejoeyy

Wolfacejoeyy has been making a name for himself in the New York rap scene, and there is no doubt each new single raises his profile.

Huh, 'fore I do that shit, gotta watch out, huh, gotta wear that rubber Uh, I told you all my confessions and you playеd me out like USHER Bitch, I ain't trippin' on shit, not a goddamn, I'ma find me anothеr, huh I think the ho almost forgot I'm way too trim every day like summer, huh

If you are a found of New York rap, and specifically, the Sexy Drill sound, then you will certainly enjoy wolfacejoeyy. The subgenre has exploded in recent years thanks to artists like Cash Cobain, Chow Lee, and, of course, wolfacejoeyy. Whenever they drop, their fans are going to pay attention, and that is certainly the case with "FMB." The song has chilled, laid back production while wolfacejoeyy takes a similar approach with his flows. It's a song that makes for easy listening, and at just over two minutes in length, you get in and out fairly quickly. For fans of the artist, this is definitely a fun single to check out.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!