Wolfacejoeyy Effortlessly Alternates Between Genres On "Cupid" Album

The rapper is back with a new LP.

Wolfacejoeyy is a rapper in the loosest sense. He has bars, but he delivers them through falsetto vocals than lean more towards R&B. It's made him a natural fit the "sexy trap" sound pioneered by people like Cash Cobain. Wolfacejoeyy is not a copycat, however. The rapper's ability to blur the lines between pop, R&B and hip hop make him one of the most uniquely talented names in his age range. Cupid is his latest studio release, and it's a notable improvement on his previous album, Valentino.

"Late to the Party" is a chilled-out opener that also serves as a good indicator of the rest of the album. Wolfacejoeyy never feels like he's rushed or overly devastated by the romantic tribulations he's going through. He makes it sound downright fun on standout cuts like "fav girl" and "finsta." These are slick and stylish rap cuts punctuated by Wolfacejoeyy's impressive vocals. Cupid strikes a good balance in terms of uptempo and downtempo songs. There's even a few curveballs like "bad gyal" and "The A*s Song." The former is a PARTYNEXTDOOR-style dancehall cut, while the latter is a flip of the Big Sean single. Wolfacejoeyy continues to impress. Check Cupid out and keep him on your radar.

  1. late to the party
  2. fav girl
  3. remember me (featuring Bay Swag)
  4. 3star
  5. number
  6. nali's interlude (featuring Nali)
  7. finsta
  8. nympho (featuring BEAM)
  9. dallas (featuring A Boogie Wit a Hoodie)
  10. bad gyal
  11. party girl
  12. ronaldinho
  13. THE A*S SONG

