My Ahki's Keeper - Song by Tone Trump featuring CeeLo Green

Philadelphia artist Tone Trump has returned with a brand-new track called "My Ahki's Keeper" which comes with vocals from CeeLo Green.

Philadelphia artist Tone Trump has been a staple of the hip-hop world for nearly 20 years, and he continues to innovate with his craft. He has earned the respect of the broader music community, and that is evident in his new track, "My Ahki's Keeper." Not only does the song feature CeeLo Green, but the music video also comes with co-signs from Ice-T and Freeway . This song comes with beautiful vocals from CeeLo, who soars over the production. Meanwhile, Tone Trump brings his fantastic storytelling, while also dropping motivational bars about honor and brotherhood. If you're a fan, or even a first-time listener, this is a song you must check out.

