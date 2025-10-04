You Know - Song by 1up Tee & Babyfxce E

The Michigan connection is strong on this new single "You Know," which features up-and-comers 1up Tee and Babyfxce E.

Used to go to school with Francine in my bag, I feel like Stan If I like you enough then you got a good chance to stand If I slide, the team gon' slide, we in sh*t together like a pair of pants This b*tch f*ck with me so much, when you come over, she don't even talk to my mans Killing her in the same position for so long, she said she start catching cramps

Detroit hip-hop is one of the liveliest scenes in the entire industry and its thanks to all of the youthful talent that continues to pop up. Two of the newer acts in the game, 1up Tee and Babyfxce E have a new cut out this weekend, "You Know," so you already know (pun intended) it's got energy out the wazoo. The women they are rapping about have it in abundance too, so its highly applicable to all of the strippers and promiscuous ladies out there. If you need a jam to get you ready for a night of clubbing, this is the track for you.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.