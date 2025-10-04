You Know - Song by 1up Tee & Babyfxce E

Detroit hip-hop is one of the liveliest scenes in the entire industry and its thanks to all of the youthful talent that continues to pop up. Two of the newer acts in the game, 1up Tee and Babyfxce E have a new cut out this weekend, "You Know," so you already know (pun intended) it's got energy out the wazoo. The women they are rapping about have it in abundance too, so its highly applicable to all of the strippers and promiscuous ladies out there. If you need a jam to get you ready for a night of clubbing, this is the track for you.
Release Date: October 3, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from "You Know":
Used to go to school with Francine in my bag, I feel like Stan
If I like you enough then you got a good chance to stand
If I slide, the team gon' slide, we in sh*t together like a pair of pants
This b*tch f*ck with me so much, when you come over, she don't even talk to my mans
Killing her in the same position for so long, she said she start catching cramps