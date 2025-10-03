Back to Me - Song by SZN4

HotNewHipHop is proud to be covering SZN4 for the first time and we are doing so with their future hit single "Back to Me."

We may cover hip-hop, rap, and R&B, but at HotNewHipHop, we like to shed light on artists or groups that like to blur the lines with those respective genres. In this case, we are covering a R&B, soul, and pop outfit who go by SZN4. Like their name suggests, they consist of four members. They are Aaliyah Rose, Cameron Goode, Donzell Taggart, and Katie Roeder. If you have a Netflix subscription, you may have seen the show Building The Band. SZN4 was the first group to be on the show. mixed gender quartet each have distinct voices, resulting in "Back to Me," their new single, being an interesting and thrilling listen. They wowed audiences on the Netflix program for their powerful renditions of hits like Imagine Dragons ' "Believer." So, it's no surprise they are all dynamic and commanding on the mic. We hope to hear more material from them in the future as they continue to grow rapidly.

