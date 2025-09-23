Hey Ya! - Song by OutKast

Outkast and Andre 3000 have countless hits, but there is no denying that "Hey Ya!" is one of the most enduring. Overall, it is lauded as one of the greatest pop hits of all time. It is in countless movies, and has been played on the radio over and over again. This song is as engrained in the public consciousness as you can possibly get. Moreover, it is officially 22 years old as Outkast's Speakerboxxx/The Love Below was released on this day in 2003. If you want to feel some nostalgia, definitely give this song another listen today.
Release Date: August 25, 2003
Genre: Pop
Album: Track 9 of Disc 2 of "Speakerboxxx/The Love Below"
Awards & Commercial Performance
Speakerboxxx/The Love Below was a major success for Outkast, as it ultimately won Album of the Year and Best Rap Album at the Grammys in 2004. It was also named Album of the Year at the 2004 Soul Train Music Awards. Overall, the critical reception of the album matched the accolades, with numerous publications giving the duo a perfect score. Both Big Boi and Andre 3000's were lauded at the time, and many felt like the group was unstoppable force. The album went number one upon its debut, cementing Outkast as one of the greatest rap duos of all time.
Quotable Lyrics from Hey Ya!
If what they say is “Nothing is forever”
Then what makes, then what makes, then what makes
Then what makes, what makes, what makes love the exception?
So why oh, why oh, why oh, why oh, why oh
Are we so in denial when we know we're not happy here?