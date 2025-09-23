Speakerboxxx/The Love Below - Album by OutKast

Speakerboxxx/The Love Below is officially 22 years old. The album was a combination of two solo efforts from Big Boi and Andre 3000. Big Boi was responsible for Speakerboxxx, while The Love Below was Andre 3000's album. While the former went with more of an expansive Southern hip-hop sound, Andre 3000 decided to delve into the pop world. Both sides of the album were received well by the general public, and this remains one of the best collection of songs in the history of hip-hop. Overall, it is yet another reason why Outkast are the legends they are.
Release Date: September 23, 2003
Genre: Southern Hip-Hop
Tracklist of Speakerboxxx/The Love Below
Speakerboxxx
- Intro
- GhettoMusick
- Unhappy
- Bowtie (feat. Sleepy Brown and Jazze Pha)
- The Way You Move (featuring Sleepy Brown)
- The Rooster
- Bust (feat. Killer Mike)
- War
- Church
- Bamboo (Interlude) (feat. Bamboo)
- Tomb of the Boom (feat. Konkrete, Big Gipp, and Ludacris)
- E-Mac (Interlude) (feat. E-Mac)
- Knowing
- Flip Flop Rock (feat. Killer Mike and Jay-Z)
- Interlude
- Reset (feat. Khujo Goodie and CeeLo Green)
- D-Boi (Interlude) (feat. Henry Welch)
- Last Call (feat. Slimm Calhoun, Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz, and Mello)
- Bowtie (Postlude)
The Love Below
- The Love Below (Intro)
- Love Hater
- God (Interlude)
- Happy Valentine's Day
- Spread
- Where Are My Panties? (Interlude) (feat. Toni Hunter)
- Prototype
- She Lives in My Lap (feat. Rosario Dawson)
- Hey Ya!
- Roses
- Good Day, Good Sir (Interlude) (feat. Fonzworth Bentley)
- Behold a Lady
- Pink & Blue
- Love in War
- She's Alive
- Dracula's Wedding (feat. Kelis)
- The Letter (feat. Qasha Aman)
- My Favorite Things
- Take Off Your Cool (feat. Norah Jones)
- Vibrate
- A Life in the Day of Benjamin André
The OutKast double album had several major singles, released from each half of the project: GhettoMusick, Hey Ya!, The Way You Move, Roses, & Prototype.
Awards & Commercial Performance
Speakerboxxx/The Love Below was a major success for Outkast, as it ultimately won Album of the Year and Best Rap Album at the Grammys in 2004. It was also named Album of the Year at the 2004 Soul Train Music Awards. Overall, the critical reception of the album matched the accolades, with numerous publications giving the duo a perfect score. Both Big Boi and Andre 3000's were lauded at the time, and many felt like the group was unstoppable force. The album went number one upon its debut, cementing Outkast as one of the greatest rap duos of all time.