Speakerboxxx/The Love Below - Album by OutKast

Outkast dropped a classic album with "Speakerboxxx/The Love Below," which was the best of both worlds for the group.

Speakerboxxx/The Love Below was a major success for Outkast, as it ultimately won Album of the Year and Best Rap Album at the Grammys in 2004. It was also named Album of the Year at the 2004 Soul Train Music Awards. Overall, the critical reception of the album matched the accolades, with numerous publications giving the duo a perfect score. Both Big Boi and Andre 3000's were lauded at the time, and many felt like the group was unstoppable force. The album went number one upon its debut, cementing Outkast as one of the greatest rap duos of all time.

Speakerboxxx/The Love Below is officially 22 years old. The album was a combination of two solo efforts from Big Boi and Andre 3000 . Big Boi was responsible for Speakerboxxx, while The Love Below was Andre 3000's album. While the former went with more of an expansive Southern hip-hop sound, Andre 3000 decided to delve into the pop world. Both sides of the album were received well by the general public, and this remains one of the best collection of songs in the history of hip-hop. Overall, it is yet another reason why Outkast are the legends they are.

