Speakerboxxx/The Love Below - Album by OutKast

Outkast dropped a classic album with "Speakerboxxx/The Love Below," which was the best of both worlds for the group.

Speakerboxxx/The Love Below is officially 22 years old. The album was a combination of two solo efforts from Big Boi and Andre 3000. Big Boi was responsible for Speakerboxxx, while The Love Below was Andre 3000's album. While the former went with more of an expansive Southern hip-hop sound, Andre 3000 decided to delve into the pop world. Both sides of the album were received well by the general public, and this remains one of the best collection of songs in the history of hip-hop. Overall, it is yet another reason why Outkast are the legends they are.

Release Date: September 23, 2003

Genre: Southern Hip-Hop

Tracklist of Speakerboxxx/The Love Below

Speakerboxxx
  1. Intro
  2. GhettoMusick
  3. Unhappy
  4. Bowtie (feat. Sleepy Brown and Jazze Pha)
  5. The Way You Move (featuring Sleepy Brown)
  6. The Rooster
  7. Bust (feat. Killer Mike)
  8. War
  9. Church
  10. Bamboo (Interlude) (feat. Bamboo)
  11. Tomb of the Boom (feat. Konkrete, Big Gipp, and Ludacris)
  12. E-Mac (Interlude) (feat. E-Mac)
  13. Knowing
  14. Flip Flop Rock (feat. Killer Mike and Jay-Z)
  15. Interlude
  16. Reset (feat. Khujo Goodie and CeeLo Green)
  17. D-Boi (Interlude) (feat. Henry Welch)
  18. Last Call (feat. Slimm Calhoun, Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz, and Mello)
  19. Bowtie (Postlude)

The Love Below
  1. The Love Below (Intro)
  2. Love Hater
  3. God (Interlude)
  4. Happy Valentine's Day
  5. Spread
  6. Where Are My Panties? (Interlude) (feat. Toni Hunter)
  7. Prototype
  8. She Lives in My Lap (feat. Rosario Dawson)
  9. Hey Ya!
  10. Roses
  11. Good Day, Good Sir (Interlude) (feat. Fonzworth Bentley)
  12. Behold a Lady
  13. Pink & Blue
  14. Love in War
  15. She's Alive
  16. Dracula's Wedding (feat. Kelis)
  17. The Letter (feat. Qasha Aman)
  18. My Favorite Things
  19. Take Off Your Cool (feat. Norah Jones)
  20. Vibrate
  21. A Life in the Day of Benjamin André

The OutKast double album had several major singles, released from each half of the project: GhettoMusick, Hey Ya!, The Way You Move, Roses, & Prototype.

Awards & Commercial Performance

Speakerboxxx/The Love Below was a major success for Outkast, as it ultimately won Album of the Year and Best Rap Album at the Grammys in 2004. It was also named Album of the Year at the 2004 Soul Train Music Awards. Overall, the critical reception of the album matched the accolades, with numerous publications giving the duo a perfect score. Both Big Boi and Andre 3000's were lauded at the time, and many felt like the group was unstoppable force. The album went number one upon its debut, cementing Outkast as one of the greatest rap duos of all time.

