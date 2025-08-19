Living Legends Rapper Aesop Has Passed Away

Aesop of the Living Legends has passed away according to social media posts from other members of the West Coast hip-hop group. As one of their key members, Aesop played a role in many of their iconic albums including Almost Famous and Creative Differences in the early 2000s. His cause of death has not been confirmed.

Sharing a picture of himself with Aesop, Sunspot Jonz wrote on Instagram: “What an amazing ride we had. I just can’t believe you’re gone. I am Completely crushed -when I heard this morning I burst into tears cursing God because it just ain’t fair. Too soon to go. Wanted to go off on a few people around you -and will-they know who they are-but for now I’m gonna concentrate on all the light you gave. Your charisma, smile, the talent, the love you brought to our hearts will never be forgotten. Love you forever my brother Derrick.”

Aesop Tributes

In another tribute, Eligh also wrote: “No one made me laugh till I cried more times in my life than you. We shared couches, we were young, broke, making music with a shared affinity for the supernatural. We smoked beedees in Japan, we were on stage together all over the world. You had a huge heart. Emotional. Hard headed, and wouldn’t let anyone walk over you. I don’t think many people loved harder than you. My kids never met you. And for that I grieve."

He continued: “Almost 30 years since we recorded ‘It was a mission’ in Grouch’s basement, in 1996. You said some of the most outlandish one liners that will forever echo in the collective crews memory of you. Again, having all of us cry laughing. I will miss you greatly my brother, but you are with your pops now. I know his passing devastated you. And your music will always exist on Earth, as long as Earth remains man! I will honor your memory by living my life with a child like vigor, which you always embodied. I love you man..If you can, hit me up in a dream, and tell me what it’s like to be free.”

While Living Legends were best-known for their work in the 1990s and 2000s, they reunited for a final project in 2023 titled, The Return. Prior to that, they hadn't put out a full-length body of work since 2008.