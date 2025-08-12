Memphis Rapper C Money Killed In Chaotic Shootout

BY Cole Blake 335 Views
C Money of Fast Cash Boyz
C Money of Fast Cash Boyz via AllHipHop
C Money's girlfriend, Kya Smith, has launched a GoFundMe page to help financially support the late rapper's family.

Up-and-coming Memphis rapper, C Money, who was best known as one-half of the Fast Cash Boyz, was shot and killed in his hometown on Sunday. The 25-year-old was the victim of a shootout in a residential neighborhood, which resulted in multiple homes being struck by gunfire.

One local resident told WREG that the attack was part of a violent feud. “From what I hear, this has been going on since last Friday. That they’ve been back and forth shooting at each other, whoever they are,” they told the outlet, as caught by AllHipHop. "Any other time this is a very quiet neighborhood. This street is very quiet. I have great neighbors, we all look out for each other. Those people who came to do that, that’s what they do, and it’s not indicative of this community.”

Further official details on the incident remain unclear and police say the investigation is ongoing.

Who Are The Fast Cash Boyz?

C Money formed the Fast Cash Boyz alongside fellow rapper Fast Cash Jizzle who mourned his passing on Instagram. “Dam Lil bra we wasn’t Finish. We STILL ain’t stopping doe you did everythang you could just had the streets and the ladies on LOCK. I already know what you want me to do. We got it from here,” he wrote while sharing a series of pictures of them together. The two just recently performed as an opening act for GloRilla at her Glo Bash in July.

C Money's girlfriend, Kya Smith, has also started a GoFundMe page to raise money for his family. A message on the page reads: “C Money Smith was more than just a rapper—he was a loving father, a loyal friend, and an inspiration to many. Through his music, he told the stories of his life, his struggles, and his dreams, touching the hearts of everyone who listened. His passion for his craft and his dedication to his children were unmatched. Now, his children are left to face a world without their dad, and we are coming together as a community to lift them up during this unimaginable time."

