Hanumankind’s evil intentions surface as the Houston rap star talks about living long enough to become the villain in the latest track, “Villainous Freestyle.”

Clocking in at under two minutes, the track is short but explosive—packed with razor-edged bars, commanding delivery, and the kind of unfiltered confidence that’s become a staple in his catalog.

Known for fusing Indian musicality with the grit of Southern rap, Hanumankind flexes both his heritage and his versatility here. The beat stays minimal, giving his voice full control of the space. His flow cuts through the track like a blade, navigating rapid-fire cadences and bold declarations. While the song nods to the street-born bravado of past freestyles, it also leans into mythic territory—casting the MC as a larger-than-life force with something to prove.

Fans flooded Reddit and YouTube comment sections with praise, calling the track “pure heat” and “one of the best freestyles in recent memory.” The response echoes the viral reception of his On The Radar freestyle, another performance that spotlighted his cultural duality and hunger for dominance in a global rap landscape.

Although the full lyrics haven’t been officially released, early listener reactions suggest a blend of sharp lyricism and subtle cultural references. The freestyle doesn't rely on hooks or gimmicks—it’s all muscle, all movement. Hanumankind’s tone remains both grounded and godlike, balancing his underground roots with cinematic vision.

With “Villainous Freestyle,” Hanumankind delivers more than bars—he delivers intent. The track solidifies his place as one of the most dynamic voices emerging from Indian hip-hop. As the international rap scene continues to diversify, he’s not waiting to be invited to the table—he’s building his own.

“Villainous Freestyle” - Hanumankind

Quotable Lyrics:

Product of the pressure, I'm a diamond

Check the cabin pressure, we arriving

This is your pilot

Buckle up, you know we getting rowdy