During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, Tyson Beckford revealed that he once allegedly got into a fight with Diddy and his crew. According to him, it all started when Diddy affiliate and stylist Groovey Lew asked him to take a photo with the woman he was with outside of a tattoo shop in New York City.

“I said, ‘Yo, my man, I’m having a conversation,’” he explained, per Bossip. “He started getting tough. I said, ‘Lew, don’t talk to me like that.’ Next thing you know, he swung on me.”

Beckford continued, alleging that he was left with a bloody head injury and had to get six stitches. Allegedly, tensions continued to grow, and Lew left to go get Diddy and other members of their crew. When they returned, Beckford claims his friend went to get his gun from their vehicle.

“I said, ‘Look, I only got five [shells] in here,’” he remembered. “Puff, you going to get it first…I’m going to shower the rest of y’all with it.”

When Is Diddy's Sentencing?

Luckily, no shots were fired. “I could have saved the world a whole lot of trouble and took him out back then,” Beckford joked. “But then where would I be? ... I ain’t seen the man in years…but yeah, he know—don’t mess with me.”

Earlier this month, Diddy's federal trial came to an end after roughly eight weeks. A jury found him guilty of two counts of transportation for prostitution and not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years behind bars for his crimes. If he had been found guilty of everything he was accused of, he would have been facing a far heftier sentence such as life in prison.