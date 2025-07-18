Tommy Richman Wrestles With A Messy Relationship On "MIAMI"

Tommy Richman can't decide whether or not he wants to move on get a quick hit of dopamine on "MIAMI." This 80s synth poppy track that also blends in R&B is the latest from the Virginia talent. The Brent Faiyaz understudy really loves the thrills he gets when he's with this woman.
However, at the same time, he knows deep down that this isn't something that would work in the long term. So, he's stuck in this weird middle ground and that he continuously cycles through. "Just wait, don't let the bad in, no, no (I don't know) / No, no, no / Well I did what I had to do / And I still didn't lose / Cause I got you on your knees, girl," he belts.
Ultimately, its Tommy Richman's fault that this keeps happening because on the extended outro he says, "Please don't walk away (We're just getting older, come on) / Please don't walk away (Cause we're world's apart)."
As he explained "MIAMI" in a statement caught by Stereogum, "'MIAMI' is a song to bring in the summer, a fun up-tempo pop record expressing the griefs of feeling numb in every romantic scenario."
That addictiveness in the lyrics carries into the production with the keyboard melody and throwback synths that we mentioned. Moreover, the "MILLION DOLLAR BABY" singer brings his high-pitched vocals that people have both fallen in love with and have gone on to hate.
Check it out below.
Tommy Richman "MIAMI"
Quotable Lyrics:
I'm saying, why you gotta try me at night?
Cause I want you on your knees, girl
She's begging just for free (all the time)
She don’t got whatever I need (all the time)
You know the feelings don't last
Last forever, forever now