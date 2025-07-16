Yesterday, celebrity chef Geoff Cole took to Instagram to credit Troy Ave with nearly saving his life. He shared what seemed to be surveillance footage of the two of them getting out of a vehicle, and a man creeping through an alley to sneak up on them. The rapper then appeared to pull out a gun and fire multiple shots at the suspect as he ran away.

"I came home after Celebrating the success of a sold out Chef Fest with Love & support from all over the West Coast! And a hater from the SAME CITY tried 2 take it all away!" Cole wrote. "This the 2nd time but it WON’T be a 3rd! s/o 2 my BROTHER Ave for Holding it Down in a situation where most woulda RAN or FOLDED 💪🏽 ‼️."

"I’ll never let the hate stop Me from showing LOVE!" he added. "Ima keep giving artists OPPORTUNITIES & PLATFORMS, Ima Keep Gettin MONEY 💰 And the ONLY thing im doing different now, is taking this SHOW ON THE ROAD‼️."

Troy Ave Shooting

The footage earned big reactions from viewers in Cole's comments section. While some were quick to praise Troy Ave for saving his friend, others accused both of them of faking the incident for clout. "That’s a real one next to you. 🙏🏽," one Instagram user wrote. "Y’all believe anything on here 😂😂 great promotion for that song tho 🤣🤣," another said.

Now, TMZ reports that they've spoken with sources who have been in direct contact with Cole and Troy Ave, and they've confirmed that the whole thing was fake. Apparently, nobody really tried to rob Cole, and the rapper never fired any actual rounds.

This lines up with San Diego police's story, as they say they didn't get any calls about a shooting or attempted robbery involving either of the two men. At the time of writing, they've not publicly addressed the ordeal.