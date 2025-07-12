Giveon Goes Retro With 70s Soul-Inspired Sophomore Album "BELOVED"

After a little over three years away, Giveon has returned with a brand new album, titled BELOVED. It's the follow-up to Give or Take, his formal debut album after two extended plays (one of which came with the viral track, "Heartbreak Anniversary"). It also arrives during the same weekend in which he appeared as a surprise guest at Drake's Wireless Festival performance on July 11, where he played "Chicago Freestyle," "TWENTIES" (the album's lead single), and "Heartbreak Anniversary."

The album is a notable departure from the more muted, Drake-inspired stylings that came with his approach to R&B on his previous work. Instead, he opts for soundscapes that feel straight out of the Philadelphia soul scene of the 1970s. It works to great effect, as some of the tracks here are among the most dynamic of his young career.

The subject matter has not changed much from his last album to this one. There are still plenty of references to women and being involved in less-than-ideal relationships. However, it takes on a new shine when he chooses to take a completely different approach than usual. There are other acts who have been keeping older soul traditions alive, and now Giveon is putting his name in those conversations with a quality piece of work.

Overall, this is his strongest work to date. He subverted expectations and crafted a very admirable love letter to one of music's greatest ever periods. If you consider yourself an R&B fan, it is at least worth checking out BELOVED. Stream the full album down below.

Giveon - BELOVED

BELOVED tracklist: