LunchMoney Lewis Plans For Big Summer With New Love Song "Buttercup"

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul
“Rain or Shine” is LunchMoney Lewis’ latest song about having hope, even when everything feels bleak. He wrote for Nicki Minaj.

Miami songwriter and producer LunchMoney Lewis returns with “Buttercup,” a soulful new single and video that previews his upcoming EP Kosh, The Legend of a Simple Man

The track, produced by Meli Andrea and co-produced by Nathan “Happy” Perez, blends warm R&B textures with romantic lyricism rooted in everyday intimacy.

The music video, co-directed by NTRO4K and edited by Hritwik Chhabra, leans into infomercial nostalgia. Styled with retro flair, it mirrors the song’s emotional tone and reflects Lewis’s ongoing embrace of sentiment and storytelling. Artwork for the release was created by visual artist @razcallife.

In a statement, Lewis said “Buttercup” is a tribute to enduring love, particularly among older Black couples who’ve sustained deep bonds over time. “It’s about coming home to the woman you love and making her feel appreciated,” he explained. “Even after years, you still find her beautiful.”

The single follows a major career moment for Lewis, who was recently honored at the 2025 BMI Pop Awards for co-writing Lil Durk and J. Cole’s hit “All My Life.” While known for his songwriting credentials, Kosh marks a more personal creative shift.

Lewis called the project a continuation of emotional honesty. “‘Dear Songwriter’ is more than a song—it’s frustration, beauty, and everything that comes with being a creative,” he said. “Telling this story has been healing.”

With “Buttercup,” Lewis sets the tone for a collection that celebrates love’s quiet power and the beauty found in life’s smallest gestures.

“Buttercup” - Lunchmoney Lewis

Quotable Lyric

​​Mama said don't ever put your hands in the cookie jar

But baby, you got somethin' that I gotta keep diggin' for

Stoppin' by your hour, one-two-three-four o'clock

Baby, stay awake, if you want, leave the door unlocked

And we gon' get to lovin', I'm talkin' real freaky stuff

