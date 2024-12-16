LunchMoney Lewis Follows Hit Songs For Saweetie, Toosii & Coi Leray With "Dear Songwriter" 2-Pack

LunchMoney Lewis preps for big 2025 with hits for himself.

LunchMoney Lewis is gearing up for his highly anticipated album Kosh with the release of his latest single, “Dear Songwriter.” Produced by Wise Beats and released via Lunchbox Records, the track offers a raw glimpse into the struggles and triumphs of songwriting. Accompanying the single is a bonus track, “ANR Ni**as,” which delivers a pointed critique of the shifting dynamics in the music industry. Known for his unconventional approach, Lewis has penned numerous chart-topping hits for himself and others.

In “Dear Songwriter,” he reflects on the emotional toll of creating music that resonates with the world. “Hit-Boy told you his story, look how it turned out,” he raps, adding, “I know it hurts watching these people sing your song out.” The track follows the release of its introspective music video, which premiered on YouTube last month, offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at the realities of the creative process.

For Lewis, this release is more than just music—it’s a deeply personal expression. “Dear Songwriter is more than a song; it’s an emotion, a frustration, and a beauty. It embodies everything we go through as creatives,” he shared in a statement. “This track helped me process a lot emotionally. And there’s so much more of this story to tell, so stay tuned. I included ANR Ni**as as a statement on changes in the music business that I’m not enjoying. I hope it reaches the ears it needs to.”

Dear Songwriter - LunchMoney Lewis

Quotable Lyrics:

You got a beat pack in your email that you overlooked

'Til one day you open it

Find one, and write the perfect hook

You might recoup something