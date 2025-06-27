Blood Orange Brings Together The Durutti Column, Tariq Al-Sabir, Caroline Polachek, & Daniel Caesar For "The Field"

Blood Orange, aka Devonte Hynes, has been relatively hard to track down, but he's back with a stunning single, "The Field."

Blood Orange, singer, songwriter, and producer, is finally here with some new music this weekend. The English born and New York based talent has largely been mysterious this decade. Dev Hynes hasn't dropped anything new solo wise since September 2022.

Then, he put out a four-track EP aptly named Four Songs. However, it's been even longer since his last album. For that, you would have to go back to July 2019. That year, Blood Orange gave us Angel's Pulse. Tinashe, Justine Skye, Project Pat, Gangsta Boo, and Toro y Moi headlined the guests for it.

So, we all of that to say it's great to her Blood Orange is back producing music again. It is worth noting, though, that the multi-talent has been busy with other things. Per Stereogum, he scored the soundtrack for a Broadway project, JOB. Moreover, he's been working in the background, assisting other artists like Lorde with their music.

But "The Field" is his baby and he's got a huge cast supporting him. UK post-punk band The Durutti Column, composer Tariq Al-Sabir, art pop phenom Caroline Polachek, and alternative star Daniel Caesar are all in the mix.

The track is moody and extremely lax with harmonious duets and on-again-off-again guitar melodies. Lyrically, it's quite scant, sadly. But we are picking up on emotions of sadness and love along with expressing how hard it is to let something good, go.

Blood Orange, The Durutti Column, Tariq Al-Sabir, Caroline Polachek, & Daniel Caesar "The Field"

Quotable Lyrics:

Hard to let you go
See you and I know why it's always grey (It's always grey, it's always)
Hard to let you go (Oh)
Healthy as we pray (Yeah) for a journey home (For a journey home)

