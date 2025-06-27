Kyrie Irving Supports Tamir Rice Youth Center With $50K Donation

It's been over a decade since Tamir Rice was fatally shot by Ohio police officer Timothy Loehmann after being spotted with a toy gun. His legacy, however, lives on. Recently, his mother Samaria Rice posted a fundraiser on GoFundMe to raise money for her nonprofit, the Tamir Rice Foundation. She's asking people to donate $23 in honor of what would have been Tamir's 23rd birthday, per Philip Lewis on X.

The money will be used to give back to the youth of Cleveland by developing a center that she plans to use for art programs and cultural development. “I miss my son so much each and every day. As our family approaches Tamir’s 23rd birthday. I’m asking for 23 dollars for 23 years without him. I purchased a building in the city of Cleveland to give back to our inner city youth with art and cultural developments," Samaria wrote on the fundraiser page, per the Source.

"I have already invested into this beautiful historical building with you all support," she also added. "The help you all already have given Tamir's legacy we are for ever appreciative. We now have new team to help us follow this through. I'm almost finished. I will not let my community down or anyone who believe in the vision. Trust me you will see the results."

She hopes to raise $110K, and recently, one athlete helped her get even closer to reaching that goal. NBA star Kyrie Irving donated $50K earlier this week, putting Samaria just $25K away from her goal. Irving is currently healing from an ACL injury, which he suffered back in March, and is expected to miss the beginning of the next season.