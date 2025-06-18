ONEFOUR End A Five-Year Project Hiatus With "Look At Me Now"

Influential Australian hip-hop quartet ONEFOUR have been through a lot over the last few years, but they are back with a new LP.

There has been a lot of buzz surrounding the return of Clipse this year, and for good reason. However, another major reunion has already happened. If you are a fan of drill music, you are especially going to be happy to know that ONEFOUR have a new tape out called Look At Me Now.

Now, yes, Celly, Spenny, J Emz, and Lekks have been busy in that time in between their first LP and this debut album with singles. But not hearing an album for five years from anyone is an eternity in this business.

Because of this, ONEFOUR have pulled out all of the stops for Look At Me Now. Of course, they maintain their drill roots. UK mainstays like Potter Payper and Headie One show their dedication to retaining their core fans.

But there's some more melodic and pop rap focused cuts as well. "Phone Call" with Mabel and "Distant Strangers" with The Kid LAROI and Imogen Heap show that ONEFOUR have been doing some experimenting.

You may be thinking that the Kid LAROI collab is a bit odd, but in fact, their connection goes deep. Not only are they from the same country, but the pop star was disappointed with them getting banned from performing in their homeland.

Back in 2022, he brought out ONEFOUR in a powerful moment and its one that the group clearly never forgot. Now, they can perform again as the album's accompanying tour has cities like Perth and Adelaide on the docket.

Overall, this is big news and it's great to see ONEFOUR back in full force.

ONEFOUR Look At Me Now

Look At Me Now Tracklist:

  1. Change (feat. Potter Payper)
  2. Father's Day
  3. Luxford
  4. Gang Ties (feat. Headie One)
  5. DND (Realest)
  6. Distant Strangers (feat. The Kid LAROI & Imogen Heap)
  7. Phone Call (feat. Mabel)
  8. Bricks & Mortar (feat. K-Trap)
  9. Movie (feat. Abra Cadabra)
  10. Blood In My Eyes (feat. CG)
  11. Boss
  12. Family
  13. Look At Me Now
  14. Conditioned
  15. Spinnin (feat. Nemzzz)
  16. Spinnin (feat. Nemzzz) - Segway Remix with Segway

