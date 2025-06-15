From the booth to the film set, Stormzy adds acting to his resume.

On June 12, AllHipHop reports the UK grime heavyweight dropped two bombshells: his acting debut and the launch of his new production house, #Merky Films. First up from the label is "Big Man," a short film teased on his Instagram and shot entirely on an iPhone 16 Pro, in partnership with Apple.

In the film, Stormzy steps into the role of Tenzman, a washed-up rap star trying to figure life out after the spotlight fades. Directed by Oscar-winner Aneil Karia, Stormzy’s debut digs deep.

It's not just a movie—it’s a soul check. Tenzman runs into two kids, Klevis and Tyrell, and that spark sends him on a journey to rediscover purpose, pride, and peace.

Stormzy’s always been about more than bars. He called music his “first love,” but film? That’s his “second.”

He created #Merky Films to tell authentic British stories, especially the ones that no one else is telling. He wants to put overlooked voices on the front street and make space for the next wave.

Stormzy Acting Debut

According to Stormzy, Big Man is about the wild, fearless energy of being young. That feeling when the world feels wide open. He said the film is for dreamers, for people who still move with heart. It drops June 18 on YouTube.

This is just one piece of his growing empire. He’s already making noise with #Merky Books, which amplifies new Black British authors, and #Merky FC, which boosts underrepresented talent in football. Word is, Stormzy also inked a Netflix deal and has a slate of projects in the works.

With #Merky Films, the South London star’s not just acting—he’s curating culture. Stormzy’s proving he’s more than a mic. He’s building a legacy across screens, stadiums, and bookstores.

His vision? Real stories, real people, real impact.