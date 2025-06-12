Spotify Glitch Sparks Confusion As Monthly Listeners Disappear From Artist Profiles

BY Caroline Fisher 820 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Spotify Moves Monthly Listeners Music News
The company logo of Swedish music streaming giant spotify is pictured on a smartphone in Berlin on January 23, 2023. - Swedish music streaming giant Spotify said on January 23, 2023 that it was cutting six percent of its roughly 10,000 employees, the latest among a slew of cost-cutting announcements by technology companies. (Photo by Tobias Schwarz / AFP) (Photo by TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images)
Recently, some Spotify users began to notice that their favorite artists' number of monthly listeners was no longer listed on their profiles.

Recently, some Spotify users began to notice that when listening to their favorite artists, their number of monthly listeners is no longer listed at the top of their profile like it used to be. Instead, the number is only visible in the artist's bio. While this may seem like a fairly insignificant change, people were quick to weigh in on social media.

Some assumed this was an update, but a Spotify spokesperson has now confirmed that this is merely a glitch. Regardless, listeners have mixed feelings about the change. Many think it's an improvement, as it could prevent listeners from prematurely judging an artist's music purely based on their popularity.

Others don't see the advantage of this and believe a change like this would be unnecessary. "For what ? This is useless lmao," one X user writes in the NFR Podcast's replies. "Cool for smaller artists. Adds an extra step for people who use the monthly listeners metric as a reason to listen to someone new based on how popular or not they are," someone else says.

Read More: Drake Maintains Impressive Spotify Title A Year After Kendrick Lamar Feud

Did Spotify Remove Monthly Listeners?

"This is just a bug for a small set of users. It's being fixed! Appreciate reading the feedback, though," a Spotify spokesperson said today.

While Spotify has not moved artists' monthly listeners, they have received some demands to change the way they present listeners and streams in the past. Last month, for example, Russ took to X to suggest that publicly displaying these numbers can lead to "unhealthy comparisons."

"Spotify should remove the public display of listener counts and streams It’s a catalyst for unhealthy comparisons," he wrote. "It creates misleading metrics like 'monthly listeners' and incentivizes people to cheat so they can inflate the perception of popularity Hiding the numbers would reduce the pressure to compete on inauthentic metrics and encourage a focus on the music itself."

"Look at Apple Music," Russ continued. "There are 0 convos about how music is performing on there or if streams are fake…because you don’t know!! lmao as it should be It’s nobody’s business how the music is performing outside of the artist and their team. We live in this weird time where everyone feels entitled to know everybody’s business because of social media I get it tho, from Spotify perspective having the numbers public makes it a sport which in turn drives engagement etc etc."

Read More: Russ Wants To Get Rid Of The Streaming Number Toll On Spotify

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Celebrities Attend Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks Music Russ Wants To Get Rid Of The Streaming Number Toll On Spotify 1331
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 63.4K
RCA News Chris Brown & Afro B Add Sauce TO GASHI & DJ Snake's "Safety 2020" 8.5K
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Movies "Queen & Slim" Star Daniel Kaluuya's Mom "Confronted" Co-Star Over Sex Scene 30.3K