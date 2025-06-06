Lu’ Links Up With TGETruth For Energetic New Single “Frisky”

Lu’ is back outside. After the release of his well-received debut EP Gold Linen, the Congolese-Canadian Afrobeats artist and NFL linebacker keeps the momentum going with his latest single “Frisky,” featuring buzzing rapper TGETruth. The high-energy track finds the duo delivering a genre-blending anthem that’s equal parts global groove and gritty confidence.

Built on a beat that blends Afrobeats rhythms with a touch of trap edge, “Frisky” sees Lu’ in his flirtatious bag. Sliding through melodic pockets with ease, Lu’ showcases a more playful side while still keeping things polished and charismatic. Meanwhile, TGETruth pulls up with sharp, emotionally-charged verses that balance out the smoothness with some street-certified energy. The chemistry is instant.

“‘Frisky’ is all about that undeniable spark when you vibe with someone off rip. It’s fun, it’s bold, it’s a little wild,” Lu’ shared. “Having Truth on the record brought a whole new energy to it.”

TGETruth, a Montreal-born, Houston-based rapper, has been steadily building his name as well. His feature on “Frisky” adds a Southern bite to Lu’s global sound, making the track a standout collaboration that feels fresh and replay-ready.

While Lu’s still early in his music journey, he’s quickly proving he’s more than just a pro athlete with a mic. Tracks like “Bad” and “Feva” have already established his signature blend of English, French, and African influences. “Frisky” feels like the start of his next chapter. No word yet on whether Lu’ has another project on the way, but if “Frisky” is any indication, he’s got plenty more in the vault. Until then, this track is definitely one to add to the summer playlist.

Lu’ - “Frisky” ft. TGETruth