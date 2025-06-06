News
Songs
Lu’ Links Up With TGETruth For Energetic New Single “Frisky”
“Frisky” sees Lu’ in his flirtatious bag. Sliding through melodic pockets with ease, Lu’ showcases a more playful side while still keeping things polished and charismatic.
By
HNHH Staff
4 hrs ago
130 Views