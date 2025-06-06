Ice Spice is lending some of her superstar powers to a remix of KATSEYE's viral hit, "Gnarly." The latter are an up-and-coming global girl group that got their start in June of last year. Made up of Daniela, Lara, Manon, Megan, Sophia and Yoonchae, they have one EP to their name, SIS (Soft Is Strong), with another on the way.
Per Billboard, BEAUTIFUL CHAOS will be arriving on June 27 via HYBE and Geffen. The initial version of "Gnarly" hit streaming platforms on April 30 and has only increased in popularity. It's been a quick rise for it too, as the song charted on the Hot 100 last month at number 92.
It's fallen off since then, but 73 million streams are nothing to sneeze at.
As for some fun facts about KATSEYE, the group's members hail from the U.S., Switzerland, Philippines, and South Korea. In terms of how they were formed, HYBE and Geffen created The Debut: Dream Academy, which brought in 120,000 contestants.
That number was whittled all the way down to 20, and Daniela, Lara, Manon, Megan, Sophia and Yoonchae all emerged as winners.
But as for "Gnarly," this track is kicking off their own version of Brat/Hot Girl Summer. "It’s a 'Gnarly' Summer," said Megan. It's about "not being afraid of being cringe… letting your intrusive thoughts win." This track definitely exudes that unapologetic energy. If you want to be on that vibe this summer, then check this one out.
KATSEYE "Gnarly (Ice Spice Remix)"
Quotable Lyrics:
Body nice and I got that sh*t on (Damn)
Came in like I'm '03 Lebron
Too pretty, can't do nothin' wrong
Butterfly tat' sit on top of my thong
And I just throw it back, let it shake
If I'm feeling down, I just look in my safe (Like grrah)