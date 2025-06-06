Rising global girl group KATSEYE score a major feature from Ice Spice on their April breakthrough hit, "Gnarly."

But as for "Gnarly," this track is kicking off their own version of Brat/Hot Girl Summer. "It’s a 'Gnarly' Summer," said Megan. It's about "not being afraid of being cringe… letting your intrusive thoughts win." This track definitely exudes that unapologetic energy. If you want to be on that vibe this summer, then check this one out.

Ice Spice is lending some of her superstar powers to a remix of KATSEYE's viral hit, "Gnarly." The latter are an up-and-coming global girl group that got their start in June of last year. Made up of Daniela, Lara, Manon, Megan, Sophia and Yoonchae, they have one EP to their name, SIS (Soft Is Strong), with another on the way.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.