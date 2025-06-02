Molly Santana turns Hollywood into Mollywood for a week in her anticipated sophomore album, Molly And Her Week of Wonders. The album takes fans through a trippy week with the emerging star as things get turned upside down.

The 17-track project pulls inspiration from the surreal 1970 cult film Valerie and Her Week of Wonders, channeling twisted fairytale vibes, raw emotion, and chaotic coming-of-age energy through her signature mashup of trap, rage, and alt-pop.

The album takes a Alice in Wonderland approach in allowing the music to tell the rollercoaster story. From the cryptic teasers that preceded its release to the visuals dripping with dream-horror influence, the rollout reflected Molly’s commitment to worldbuilding. She’s not just pushing music; she’s crafting a new mythology.

Molly's breakout songs are "BRB," "Life I Chose," and "Been Did That." It's wordplay navigates isolation, rebellion, heartbreak, and self-discovery with raw vulnerability and sharp wit. The project also features contributions from Che, Showjoe, and Hardrock, who amplify the album’s chaotic, genre-blending energy without overshadowing Molly’s voice.

The album marks Molly’s shift from underground favorite to boundary-breaking artist with vision. She’s taking risks, flipping familiar tropes, and rewriting what it means to come of age in the streaming era. It is the perfect origin point for newfound fans.

Molly And Her Week of Wonders - Molly Santana

Official Tracklist

1. No Rules

2. Piss Me Off

3. Cayenne

4. Unstoppable ft. Che

5. Handle It

6. BRB ft Showjoe

7. Not Regular

8. Been Did That ft. Hardrock

9. Acting Nice

10. Globe

11. Honest

12. When I’m Gone

13. I Know

14. Life I Chose (Miss Americana)

15. Set Up

16. Stupid Money