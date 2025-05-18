Diddy's 2012 Overdose Photos Resurface After Trial Begins

Diddy's 2012 Playboy Mansion overdose was a trending topic this week during the mogul's criminal trial. After week one, social media dug up the infamous photos from the evning over the weekend.

The claim added another layer to the already volatile allegations surrounding the former couple’s tumultuous relationship, which spanned several years and was marked by emotional instability, abuse, and escalating drug use. TMZ capitalized on the popularity in the latest report.

Cassie, testifying under oath, described their recurring opiate use throughout their time together. She recounted a specific night in February 2012, which began with what she referred to as a “freak-off,” followed by a visit to a sex club in San Bernardino—two hours outside of Los Angeles. Later that evening, Diddy left Cassie behind and attended a lavish party at the Playboy Mansion.

Photos from the infamous gathering show Diddy surrounded by celebrities including Paris Hilton, Too $hort, Pamela Anderson, and Jenny McCarthy. He appeared carefree, gripping a microphone and mingling among A-listers. But according to Cassie, the celebration took a dark turn.

Diddy Playboy

She testified that shortly after the party, she rushed Diddy to a hospital. He had taken a powerful painkiller, which reportedly led to an overdose. Medical staff confirmed the severity of the situation, telling her he had OD’d. Cassie didn’t specify the drug involved, but emphasized how the moment underscored the dangerous volatility of their shared lifestyle.

The courtroom was visibly tense as Cassie recounted the incident, which prosecutors may use to support their broader claims of coercion, manipulation, and substance abuse throughout the relationship. Her testimony not only painted a grim picture of Diddy's state of mind during that period, but also suggested a pattern of behavior that was reckless and deeply damaging.