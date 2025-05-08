Former “That’s So Raven” Star Rondell Sheridan Makes Emotional Plea Amid Hospitalization

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Rondell Sheridan attends UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital's 24th annual Party on the Pier at Pacific Park – Santa Monica Pier on November 05, 2023 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
According to Rondell Sheridan, he's going to be out of work for the foreseeable future as he focuses on recovery.

Recently, Rondell Sheridan took to social media to open up about his health issues. Speaking from a hospital bed, the former That's So Raven star revealed that he fell ill in April, and what doctors originally believed was a gastric issue turned out to be pancreatitis.

“I went into the hospital in April thinking I had some kind of gastric issue,” he explained in a video shared on Instagram yesterday (May 7). “After a ton of tests, they found out my pancreas is inflamed. I have pancreatitis, and there’s not much you can really do except wait for the inflammation to go down.”

Sheridan continued, describing how he'll be out of work for a while trying to recover. According to him, he could use any financial support fans can offer him. “This is going to keep me out of commission for quite some time,” he noted. “It’s frustrating, but I’m focusing on healing right now.”

Rondell Sheridan Health Issues

Sheridan went on to promote a GoFundMe set up by a friend to help with medical expenses and other costs. “Any donation is greatly appreciated,” he said. “Even just your thoughts, your prayers, your shares—it all helps.” Friends and fans of the 65-year-old have flooded his comments section with words of support as he heals.

"Get well soon! Praying for speedy recovery," one Instagram user writes. "Keeping you in our prayers," someone else says. Fortunately for the actor, fans' donations have already exceeded $35K, the goal listed on the GoFundMe set up by Isabel Beyoso.

“My name is Isabel Beyoso, and I am creating this page on behalf of my very dear friend Rondell Sheridan because he has been admitted to the hospital twice in the last month due to an extremely severe case of pancreatitis," the description reads. "He has not been able to work since April 12, 2025 and will not be able to return to work for the unforeseable future.”

