Recently, Rondell Sheridan took to social media to open up about his health issues. Speaking from a hospital bed, the former That's So Raven star revealed that he fell ill in April, and what doctors originally believed was a gastric issue turned out to be pancreatitis.

“I went into the hospital in April thinking I had some kind of gastric issue,” he explained in a video shared on Instagram yesterday (May 7). “After a ton of tests, they found out my pancreas is inflamed. I have pancreatitis, and there’s not much you can really do except wait for the inflammation to go down.”

Sheridan continued, describing how he'll be out of work for a while trying to recover. According to him, he could use any financial support fans can offer him. “This is going to keep me out of commission for quite some time,” he noted. “It’s frustrating, but I’m focusing on healing right now.”

Rondell Sheridan Health Issues

Sheridan went on to promote a GoFundMe set up by a friend to help with medical expenses and other costs. “Any donation is greatly appreciated,” he said. “Even just your thoughts, your prayers, your shares—it all helps.” Friends and fans of the 65-year-old have flooded his comments section with words of support as he heals.

"Get well soon! Praying for speedy recovery," one Instagram user writes. "Keeping you in our prayers," someone else says. Fortunately for the actor, fans' donations have already exceeded $35K, the goal listed on the GoFundMe set up by Isabel Beyoso.